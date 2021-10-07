Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 3,887 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $99,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

