Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

