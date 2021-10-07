Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Fabrinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

