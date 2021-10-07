Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

