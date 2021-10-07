Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.20. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 24,314 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

