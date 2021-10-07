Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVVTY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $150.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.22. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

