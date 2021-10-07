Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Evogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVGN. Aegis began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 223,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Evogene has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

