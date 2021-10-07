EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EverQuote should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. EverQuote expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. However, higher expenses due to higher cost of revenue and sales and marketing expenses put pressure on margin. Also, lower return on equity poses financial threat to the company. Shares of EverQuote have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period.”

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

EverQuote stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $514.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EverQuote by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

