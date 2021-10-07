Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

