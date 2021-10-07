Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $782.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $731.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.55. The company has a market cap of $774.93 billion, a PE ratio of 407.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.82.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

