Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

