Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

