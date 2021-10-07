Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

