Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 455 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 176.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $125.45 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

