Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.