EventChain Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. EventChain has a market cap of $591,077.24 and approximately $23,876.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

