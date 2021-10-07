Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Position Trimmed by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,502 shares during the period. Eventbrite accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

