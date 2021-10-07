Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,508,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 316,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

