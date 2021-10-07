Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ESGC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Eros STX Global by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

