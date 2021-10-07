Ergoteles LLC Sells 41,868 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,868 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.