Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 3,961 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,668,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

