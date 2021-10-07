Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $888,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PTRS stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.