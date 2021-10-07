Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.09% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

