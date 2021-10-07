Ergoteles LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.27% of Provident Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PROV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

