Ergoteles LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 191,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

