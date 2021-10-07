Ergoteles LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 24.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $144.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

