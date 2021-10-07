Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 8,400 Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

