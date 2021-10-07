Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 16,927 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

XPER opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.