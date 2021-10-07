Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 138.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

CFRX opened at $3.86 on Thursday. ContraFect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

