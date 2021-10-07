Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 27,000 Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

