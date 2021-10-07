Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.09% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $357.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

