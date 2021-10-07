Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:EQB traded up C$2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$147.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,276. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$140.31. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$76.88 and a 12-month high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

