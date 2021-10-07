Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

