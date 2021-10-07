Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

