EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $79.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 114,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 111.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

