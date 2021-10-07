Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,685. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

