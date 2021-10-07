Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Envestnet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.