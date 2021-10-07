Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.30. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 55,127 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$14.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

