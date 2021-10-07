Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Entergy stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

