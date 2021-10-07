Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Enservco shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 556,617 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enservco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

