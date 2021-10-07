EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

