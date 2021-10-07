Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Energizer by 252.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Energizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

