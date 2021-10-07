Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.76

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 27225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enel Américas by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enel Américas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

