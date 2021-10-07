Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

ELEZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS ELEZF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.33. 2,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930. Endesa has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

