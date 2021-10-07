Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in September

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,488,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 2,573,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

