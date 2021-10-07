Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.34

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 3129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

