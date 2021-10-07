Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

