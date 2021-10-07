Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESRT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

ESRT stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

