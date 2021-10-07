EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NYSE EME opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

