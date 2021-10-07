Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 6,725 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.64. 177,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

